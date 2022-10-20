Why are gas prices so inconsistent?
Recently the price for one gallon of gasoline at Sam's Club in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, was $3.07/9. The average price down there was $3.18/9.
In Tennessee, the price at one place was $3.02/9; another place was below $3 a gallon. On up in Kentucky, it was $3.79/9. At the same time in Indiana, the price was $4.29/9 per gallon. So the question is: Why is there such a disparity in price between states for the same product?
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
