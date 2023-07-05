Will AI be our Pandora’s Box?
The technological age has inarguably produced many benefits. With the introduction of the internet and personal computers all of us have faster communications, a vast library of knowledge at our fingertips and an ability to fulfill our jobs online. You can even discover the truth about many things if that’s what you’re looking for.
But just like the fallible humans who designed this revolution in technology, it has its imperfections. Many citizens fear the deep state and its expanding ability to collect information when it’s increasingly clear the private sector knows more about our personalities and character than the government.
The idea of free speech has been distorted and unrestrained. You can disparage any other human being with impunity and anonymity. Lies proliferate, conspiracy theories spring up like weeds and there seems little effort to regulate what is truth in a cloud of misinformation.
Now we introduce artificial intelligence to make decisions in lieu of humanity. Those decisions will entirely depend on the information we give it access to. Criminals are undoubtedly seeking its nefarious potential.
Some of the technocrats who developed it are publicly warning of its unregulated dangers. I wonder how they missed its dark possibilities before they unleashed it.
Many world governments, including our own, are seriously considering its military applications even into the realm of nuclear confrontation.
There is no questioning AI’s positive potential in research and development. Its capacity to probe perhaps centuries of data in a fraction of the time any human could may be a boon for the sciences, engineering, architecture, you name it. But its decisions will be based on the processes of eliminating dead ends and calculating mathematical probabilities. It will have no compassion and lack the ability to reason. It will lack the consciousness of moral right and wrong. What if it decides the human element is part of our problem?
There will be millions of dollars to be made for the companies who apply it first. Rogue nations or leaders will look for new methods of power, world influence or to destroy or cripple enemies. We need to take a deep breath of consideration before its potential for good or bad becomes universal.
J.W. Wiseley, Star City
