Writer left a few things out of letter
A letter writer told us that “America’s workforce is stronger than ever." Really? it seems to me when you shut down the entire country and then open it back up again, it’s amazing the job growth you can have.
The author said, “Americans were eager and ready to get back to work. They just needed the right opportunities.” I can go along with that. But then he said, “the kind President Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivered.”
Interesting that he never mentioned “From the New York Post, researchers at Brandeis University found 35% of American families do not meet the "basic family needs budget" — the amount needed to afford rent, food, transportation, medical care and minimal household expenses — despite working full-time year-round. And the economic situation is even more dire for working black and Hispanic families, more than 50% of whom cannot afford the basics.”
Neither did the author mention, “Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides a month-by-month record of inflation rates, which includes Biden's presidency.
"Since he took office, the rate of inflation rose from figures of 1.4% in January 2021 to 8.3% in April 2022, peaking at a more than 40-year historic highs of 8.5% in March 2022.”
It’s also interesting to note that the author of the article is Martin J. Walsh, U.S. Secretary of Labor. As a U.S. cabinet department, the leader of the Department of Labor is nominated by the president of the United States. A majority vote by the U.S. Senate must confirm the nomination. So there’s that.
Joe Shoemaker, Kokomo
