Young represented all of the people
“We are not against LGBT people.” Really?
Last week while I was visiting my mom down in Mississippi, I learned that the Cass County Republican Party had censured Senator Todd Young for voting to codify same sex and interracial marriage.
Now understand. I am no Todd fan by any means. As a matter of fact I disagree with him 99% of the time. But this time he did what he was sent to Washington to do, represent “all” of us in Indiana no matter who we love, worship or what race we are. I’m pretty sure there is something about that in the oath he took as a member of the United States Senate. Remember the Constitution? “Liberty and justice for all!”
I guess David Richey and the rest of the Cass County Republican Party must think that the attempt to overturn a free and fair election by the former twice-impeached traitor and by 34 members of their party in Congress is acceptable. I can’t remember them censuring any of those folks, huh?
The hypocrisy seems to fester more and more every day.
I was once asked when I was doing a question-and-answer session at the Democrat State Convention about gay marriage. My answer back then was you should be with the one you love and besides, everyone deserves to be (married) and just as miserable as me!
Kerry Worthington, Onward
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.