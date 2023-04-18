Davis has experience needed
This letter is being written on behalf of Councilman Greg Davis of the 5th District in Kokomo, Indiana. Greg brings to this position a wealth of experience and a sense of true dedication to the citizens of Kokomo. Greg Davis for well over three decades has been in public service primarily with the Kokomo Police Department. Most of Greg’s career was spent in positions of administrative command and the implementation of public policy.
Greg is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute in Louisville. The Southern Police Institute is famous for educating and training our public service leaders in Administrative Command and Public Policy, and is one of the top leadership schools in the country.
Greg also possesses those attributes necessary to be an effective leader and representative of the community. Greg is very diligent and doesn’t shy away from hard work or hard decisions. Greg is caring, honest and empathetic as he has demonstrated each day during his public service to the community of Kokomo. Greg has been a public servant now for close to four decades and brings with him the experience, education, patience and dedication, and has chosen to continue to serve the citizens of Kokomo. Especially, those of the councils 5th district. It is with pride that I endorse Greg Davis for Councilman of the 5th District of Kokomo, Indiana.
Sean P. Kinney, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.