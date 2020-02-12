Sowing seeds for tomorrow
By: Michael C. Carson Local Columnist
Evangelist Catherine L. Carson and I express our condolences to the family and friends of Brother Jeff Stout.
Let me begin by explaining our time together with a definition then tell a brief story, and then tie everything up.
A legacy is a gift of some kind, given with the intention to be a blessing to many others in some way for a long period of time. This can be done by thought, word, and deed.
Permit me to be very transparent.
After Dr. Ozoigbo Ikechukwu referred me to take some tests, and cardiology specialist Dr. Kingsley Annan “took me under his wing.” It was discovered that I had 100% blockage on one side of my heart and a dysfunctional valve on the other.
From Oct. 28 to Nov. 27 last year, I was hospitalized. During this time, I had my mitral valve replaced; quadruple bypass heart surgery and a pacemaker installed in me. There were complications, which I overcame. On Nov. 27, I was released from Ascension St. Vincent Heart Center in Carmel, Indiana.
I offer this report to first give all praises and honor to God for my healing! I must thank my wife Evangelist Catherine L. Carson (we have been traveling together for over 43 years), my family, and the many, many persons that visited me, prayed for me, sent cards, talked with me, and thought about me.
Now here is what a legacy, of whatever sort, may do.
“And Joshua and said to them, “Go over before the ark of the Lord your God into the middle of the Jordan. Each of you is to take up a stone on his shoulder, according to the number of the tribes of the Israelites, to serve as a sign among you. In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean?’” (Joshua 4:5-6)
Because of the legacy of The E.P. and Virginia Severns Family, I am able to seek rehabilitation at the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Gym at St. Vincent Hospital-Kokomo. I attend these sessions at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, to exercise. Dorren Holler RN, Rhonda Hall RRT, and Kim Vonderahe, Exercise Physiologist, gives me training and support.
I’m with some wonderful other “co-travelers,” as I call them, getting stronger!
A wise friend shared with me concerning my healing: “You still have some people you need to say hi to.” Well I am going to keep saying hi!
I share this chapter in my life to beg you to take great care of yourself!
Thank God for the legacies that God permits us to establish so that others can be blessed by them. None are too large or too small but all are great.
Keep on sowing seeds for tomorrow.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. Carson can be reached at carsonvision@acd.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.