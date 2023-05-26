A post on Facebook is the inspiration for this month’s column. Usually, “I saw a post on Facebook” is the beginning of an awful sentence, however the one I saw asked a good question.
Where does Kokomo’s trash go?
It’s never crossed my mind, despite there being no landfill around here.
For transparency purposes, I had to double check there is no landfill.
My girlfriend said city trash is likely taken to a transfer site, then shipped elsewhere.
She used to work for Republic Services, so I’ve learned a lot about how trash works. Side note, people can be really rude about their trash pickup.
Anyway, where does Kokomo trash go?
The question took me to the Public Maintenance & Refuse Department earlier this week, where I met with Clint VanNatter, Tim Winchester and Thad Tyra.
The simple answer to where does Kokomo trash go is Wabash.
It makes one stop along the way, though. The city dumps its trash at the Republic Services transfer station on Davis Road. Kokomo contracts with the trash company.
City trash used to be taken to Waste Management on Ohio Street. There was a time when it was taken to a landfill near Grissom Air Reserve Base. There also used to be a transfer station where OmniSource is now.
VanNatter, who is head of Public Maintenance & Refuse for the city, said Kokomo used to have its own incinerator back in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.
As many of you know, city trash is picked up Monday through Friday.
Residents between Markland Avenue and Jefferson Street get their trash picked up on Mondays. Tyra, the superintendent of refuse and recycling, said downtown trash gets picked up first due to weekend events.
You’ve likely noticed trash gets picked up even on holidays that fall during the week.
“It’s been that way for a long time,” VanNatter said. “People still don’t remember we pick up on holidays.”
You’d think they’d get the day off, but not doing so would create a backlog for the city and require workers to make up for it either during the week or on Saturdays. Residents don’t want to have to hold onto their trash for another week, either.
“That’s the one job that has to be done daily,” VanNatter said.
Tree limbs and leaves get picked up by the city, but there is no schedule. The city gets to it when it can. VanNatter said it’s hit and miss during the summer due to other street projects. You might see the city out picking up yard waste on a rainy day.
Side note, don’t put lumber in with tree limbs and yard waste. The city won’t take it. Yard waste and limbs are taken to GreenCycle on Dixon Road. Tree limbs are ground up into mulch. The risk of nails and screws in lumber is why the city won’t take it.
So, what about recycling? Where does it go?
Recycling is taken to 1701 N. Market St. There, cardboard is separated from everything else. All of it is packaged into bales and sent to Elkhart, where it is further sorted and sent to different sites, depending on material.
Residents can recycle many items, however there are a few caveats.
Do not try to recycle your frozen food boxes. The wax coating on the cardboard makes it impossible to recycle.
You cannot recycle pizza boxes. The grease and cheese make the cardboard unable to be recycled. Further, if the grease or cheese gets on any other recycle items, they are considered contaminated and are tossed out, ending up in a landfill.
Tyra said it costs twice as much to dump recycling than trash, so it’s a good idea to only recycle what the city actually takes.
“It’s a money saver if you do it properly,” he said.
What surprised me the most was many plastic water bottles are not recyclable.
The water bottles you get from Walmart, Meijer and Rural King cannot be recycled as they are made of recycled plastic. You’re better off just throwing them in the trash.
Other plastic bottles, like Dasani and Fiji are recyclable, just be sure to remove the caps.
And rinse out food containers and jars before recycling.
The city would also appreciate if people stopped putting their trash in the recycling.
While we’re here, let’s talk about trash totes.
There needs to be 3 feet in all directions when placing a tote on the curb for pickup. This allows for enough room for the arms of the trash truck to pick up the tote.
Fun fact, it’s cheaper to have trucks pick up trash this way than having a person throw trash bags into the truck at every stop. The old method leads to injuries and worker’s compensation.
“It was one of the hardest jobs I ever did,” said Tim Winchester, assistant director of operations.
Should go without saying, but don’t steal trash totes.
This is actually a big problem. Tyra said people will pick up bins that have blown down the street or are abandoned. This is illegal; totes are city property.
This happened to my girlfriend earlier this week. After I told her about my interview with the trash guys, she called the city to have her trash tote replaced, it was broken.
A new one was dropped off the next morning, however her neighbors took it. It was sorted out by the end of the day.
Tyra said they replace up to 40 trash bins a week. The city replaced 300 totes, after a March tornado caused damage on the south end.
Tyra told me a Kokomo trash bin once ended up in South Bend. The city went and got it.
If you would like more information on trash and recycle services, visit the Public Maintenance & Refuse page on www.cityofkokomo.org.
This column is part of a series where I answer random questions. Have one for me? Drop me a line.
