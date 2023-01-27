Take 17th Street to get to the Markland Mall.
That’s a handy little trick my girlfriend taught me. She hates the parking lot at the mall, and I can’t blame her. Nowhere is my head more on a swivel than navigating that parking lot on a busy day.
My mom navigated it, once. Expletives were said. I now drive us to the mall when she visits.
Anyway, taking 17th Street is an easy way to get to the mall. There’s much less traffic and pedestrians.
Come in off Hoffer Street if you want to avoid Markland Avenue. That’s another tip from my girlfriend.
Seventeenth Street stood out to me shortly after I moved here. By my accounts, it’s the only numbered street in Kokomo.
Why? And why 17?
Naturally, I went to the Howard County Historical Society. Surely, they’ve had this question before.
I got linked up with Assistant Curator Randy Smith, who told me 17th Street’s name most likely derives from the fact it is 17 blocks east of Main Street, the east-west divide of the city.
Smith said Judy Brown, a member of the historical society’s board of trustees, came up with that answer after someone posed the question last year.
“That’s the only thing we could come up with,” he said. “It’s plausible and makes sense.”
The 17-blocks-from-Main-Street theory is a solid one. Why, more than 100 years after it was first built, 17th Street remains the only numbered street in Kokomo is less clear.
Smith has some hunches, though.
Around 1908, the United States Postal Service petitioned Kokomo to change its block numbering system to the one we are familiar with today. Previously, the numbering system was inconsistent, making delivering mail difficult. It was also a challenge for first responders.
The city agreed to change the numbering system. The north-south dividing street changed from Walnut Street to Sycamore Street. Main Street remained as the east-west divider.
Fun fact, at least for me: block numbers get smaller the closer you get to a city’s core. For example, the 600 block of a street is closer to downtown than the 1200 block of the same street. I thought it was interesting, though I didn’t live in an actual town until I went to college.
The USPS’s proposal also included renaming all city streets. Streets south of the Wildcat Creek would be renamed to letters. Streets north would be numbers.
Smith said this part of the proposal failed due to vocal opposition from citizens. But why was it hated so much?
Common sense gives the likely answer. Think about if the street you lived on changed. You’d have to change a bunch of stuff. No one wants to do that.
“I think that was it,” Smith said.
Some Kokomo streets have undergone name changes. Buckeye Street was once Railroad Street. Superior Street was once High Street, named by David Foster. Why it was changed to Superior Street is unknown.
Seventeenth Street is part of the Markland Heights subdivision. The first mention of Markland Heights in the Kokomo Tribune was an ad in the April 16, 1920, edition. Seventeenth Street was mentioned a couple months prior, in a notice from the city government about the area being annexed into the city.
The advertisement from Fairlawn Realty Co. was for an advance sale of lots in Markland Heights. Prices ranged from $195 to $395. That equates to $2,851 to $5,775 in today’s dollars.
Customers could buy any lot for $5 down and $1 a week. There were no taxes or interest until 1922.
Versions of the ad ran in the weeks, months and years following.
Ads played up Markland Heights being “within easy walking distance of Kokomo’s Largest Factories.” Another one stated “you will never need autos or taxies to reach Markland Heights — city car service only two short blocks away.”
The houses built in Markland Heights were advertised as five-room homes, easy to add onto and for the working man. The ads promoted homeownership as a way to be independent, “why pay rent?”
Shoutout to Smith at the historical society for answering my original question and showing me how to use the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s newspaper archives.
They can be accessed from the library’s home page under the “Adults” tab, “Databases,” then “Newspaper Archives.”
This is my second column in a series where I attempt to answer random questions. See something in the community that makes you wonder? Let me know. I just might write about it.
