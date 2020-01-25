Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of light snow this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.