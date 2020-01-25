Today I want to serve as a cheerleader urging all of us to go after whatever our God-given passions are.
You exist to do great things in life, and you have a wonderful purpose in life. We all do, and we all have work to do. In order to pursue your purpose, you must first believe these points for yourself.
The key to claiming your purpose in life is to daily follow the bread crumbs God shares with you. Ask yourself, “Just what is God doing in my life today?” And tell God in your prayers, “I want to follow your plans for me.”
Look for what God is doing in your life and examine how God is requesting your participation in it. Be willing to follow God’s guidance and leading. Ernest W. Blandy’s lyrics invite reminds us to actively follow God’s direction.
“Where He leads me I will follow, where He leads me I will follow, where He leads me I will follow, I’ll go with Him, with Him all the way.”
Following God will always involve your willingness to embrace a challenge.
“No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.” (Romans 8:37).
Be passionate about your life. Pursue what’s ahead of you. You will have to leave your comfort zone, like in Luke 5:4. Following God will not always be easy, but it will be the best thing you ever do.
In facing times of crisis, challenge, trial, or whenever you need direction, be obedient to the movement of God. God loves you and desires to direct your steps. God will show you what He is doing.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your path.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
The struggles in life and how we overcome them give us a strong testimony. Weathering the storm serves as a great tool when we witness for the power of God. Our standing strong in the face of trying times display to others how we trusted in God to bring us through and how God brought us through.
As you pursue your purpose, always embrace God’s strength and guidance. Lydia Baxter wrote about taking Jesus with us everywhere in “Take the name of Jesus with you.”
“Take the name of Jesus with you, Child of sorrow and of woe. It will joy and comfort give you, Take it then where’er you go. Precious name, O how sweet! Hope of earth and joy of heaven; Precious name, O how sweet! Hope of earth and joy of heaven.”
Embrace this thought as you travel on your journey of God’s design. No matter what, “give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:18)
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.