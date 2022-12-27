In talking with countless neighbors in Howard County and beyond, it’s clear we have more in common than that which divides us.
If you’ve sat at the kitchen table with family or friends recently, you’ve likely talked about how inflation has effected the cost of everything from the price of eggs to your home heating bills. An uncertain national economy and runaway spending at the federal level have a tight grip on our wallets.
Unfortunately, there continues to be a strong disconnect between the policies in Washington, D.C., and the issues on Hoosiers’ plates. Rest assured that’s not the case in Indiana.
During the legislative session that kicks off in January, I’ll be laser-focused on issues that matter to all of us like ensuring Indiana remains fiscally responsible, supports workers and employers alike, and increases educational opportunities for all.
Indiana continues to do right by Hoosier taxpayers. In 2022, we passed the largest tax cut in state history. The tax-cut package will lower the state’s individual income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% over time, and once it’s fully phased in, we will have one of the lowest income tax rates in the nation. We also eliminated the utility receipts tax, which will save ratepayers over $200 million a year. Indiana also responsibly used surplus dollars to return more than $1.4 billion directly to Hoosiers’ pockets via the automatic taxpayer refund. As we move ahead, we’ll continue to find ways to keep government small, cut red tape and ensure taxpayers keep more of their hard-earned money.
This year, we’ve already seen the announcement from Stellantis and Samsung SDI that they will invest over $2.5 billion in a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo and create 1,400 new jobs in Howard County. General Motors is making a $491 million investment to expand and upgrade operations at the Marion Metal Center to support electric vehicle production. These projects are a critical step toward ensuring our local workforce and manufacturers are leaders in the automotive industry’s push toward electrification. This session, I’ll keep focused on how we can build on this momentum.
This session, we’ll continue to work on policies that reduce health care and energy costs, because the current trajectory is simply unsustainable. We’ll also make strong investments in K-12 education while providing more flexibility for students to take applied learning classes. It’s critical our students leave high school with skills they can use to compete in a 21st century economy. We’ll also work on addressing public health challenges like addiction, and expanding affordable housing options.
Indiana’s legislative session begins Jan. 9 at the Statehouse. As legislators prepare and discuss ideas for new laws, I encourage you to my website at in.gov/h30 to take my survey. Whether you’re a local union worker, business owner or retiree, there’s a lot of commonality in the challenges we face. I look forward to keeping Indiana’s focus on the kitchen table issues, because that’s what Hoosier taxpayers expect and deserve.
