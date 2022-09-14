Internships are a great way for students to expand their professional network and gain hands-on work experience as they prepare to launch a career. Local students and recent graduates looking for an in-person, paid internship should consider applying with the Indiana House Republicans for the 2023 legislative session.
Interns receive an $800 bi-weekly stipend, can earn academic credits through their college or university, and are eligible to apply for a $3,000 scholarship for undergraduate and graduate expenses.
The internship is full time, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and runs from January through April. Internships are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students.
All majors are encouraged to apply, and previous political or government experience is not needed. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31.
This is not only a unique opportunity to strengthen tangible skills employers are looking for, but is also a great chance to work with lawmakers from across the state.
Many interns use the experience to jumpstart their careers and join our team as a full-time staff member at the Statehouse, or work with other government agencies or land jobs in the private sector.
Interns can apply to work in a variety of departments that can help build experience, boost resumes and open doors to careers. For example, legislative interns help track and research bills, and communicate and connect constituents with state services and resources.
Communications and media relations interns help write news releases and email newsletters, produce audio and video clips, create the team's weekly podcast and blog posts, and design handouts.
Students interested in research can assist the policy department with analyzing and tracking legislation, and preparing committee reports.
To learn more about the internship, visit indianahouserepublicans.com/internship. To hear about the experiences of former interns, visit the Indiana House Republican Internship Facebook page. Interviews to fill positions are already taking place, and I hope to see more local students at the Statehouse next session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.