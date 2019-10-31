Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Rain...becoming windy with some snow mixing in for the afternoon. High 43F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow tapering off and winds diminishing this evening with clearing late. Low 23F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.