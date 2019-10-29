This campaign season, particularly in the Kokomo mayoral race, has been rife with ugliness.
Some supporters of both Republican Tyler Moore and Democratic opponent, Abbie Smith, have hurled plenty of mud. There has been name-calling and multiple accusations of unproven misdeeds. Meanwhile, some of Smith’s political signs were covered in swastikas over the weekend. That caused many people to point fingers with zero evidence on who committed those acts.
Then there’s what happened at last week’s Howard County Council meeting when the sole Democrat on the council, Leslie Fatum, overstepped her bounds.
About halfway into the meeting, Fatum said, “I apologize. I double-booked myself, and so I literally have to walk out of here and go to a virtual meeting at 4:30 p.m., which I had not anticipated.
“But, so, given some recent changes, apparently, on behalf of Commissioner [Tyler] Moore in regards to unions, I would like to ask the council to consider a resolution that would ask the commissioners to reconsider their decision to not allow the county employees to vote on whether or not they should form a union, join a union.”
She continued: “This is something that has been weighing on my mind, literally since the past few months when this issue came up. But given recent statements by Commissioner Moore that seem to indicate he’s had a change of heart concerning unions I think it’s only appropriate to bring this back in front of the commissioners and ask them to reconsider.”
The problem is that, as Fatum should know, is the council cannot legally do any such thing. The county council’s sole responsibility is on the county purse strings. The Howard County Commission is charged with the administration of the county.
At the council meeting, Howard County Council President Jim Papacek then asked for Howard County Attorney Alan Wilson’s opinion on the matter.
He said: “In my legal opinion based upon ... concerning the separation of powers between the council and the commissioners, my legal opinion would be that it is not appropriate for the council to issue such a resolution, that this is a matter strictly for the commissioners.”
Fatum asked, “Even a resolution that just asks them?” Wilson responded: “I continue to think that wouldn’t be appropriate.”
Then Fatum responded by saying, “OK. Thank you for giving me the time.” Minutes later, she got up and walked out of the meeting.
Clearly, she was hoping that she could draw attention to a 2018 vote by Moore and the other commissioners to not allow county workers to vote on whether to start the process toward collective bargaining and union representation. While Moore’s anti-union vote, followed by his political embrace of local unions, is worth skepticism, Fatum was out of bounds using a public meeting format to push her own political agenda.
The people of the city of Kokomo deserve better from both campaigns. We call on the candidates to jointly and publicly condemn those who spread ugly rumors and those who use their political position as a platform to disparage a candidate.
Voters must tune that noise out and focus on the issues. The Tribune conducted in-depth questions and answers with the candidates. You can read the candidate’s own words on where they stand on the issues at kokomotribune.com.
In the meantime, we call for civility and encourage people to remember that we all want what’s best for our community. Our politics may differ, but we should still treat one another with respect.
