By this time next week, we’ll have hung up our wardrobe of 2019 and begun wearing our new suit of clothes labeled for 2020.
There are at least two ways to deal with what is coming your way in the New Year. We can approach every day doing whatever appears to work. Let’s call this “chasing audibles.” While there’s nothing wrong with going with the flow, we should strive to build a sure foundation on tried and true, positive, spiritual principals.
“That is why I am suffering as I am. Yet this is no cause for shame, because I know whom I have believed, and am convinced that he is able to guard what I have entrusted to him until that day.” (2 Timothy 1:12)
We know what we believe, so we must trust the Lord in everything we do, just as the hymn, “I Trust in God Wherever I May Be” by William C. Martin says.
“I trust in God wherever I may be, Upon the land or on the rolling sea, For, come what may, from day to day, My heav'nly Father watches over me. I trust in God, I know He cares for me, On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea; Tho' billows roll, He keeps my soul, My heavn'ly Father watches over me.”
It’s important to know that no matter how many are against us, whenever God is on our side, the fight is fixed to our advantage. God is more than the world against you.
“Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into his image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.” (II Corinthians 3:17-18).
The focus of spiritual formation is the Holy Spirit, who guides the ongoing journey.
The response is submission, a combination of orthodoxy, orthopraxy and orthopathy. The process includes the right thinking, orthodoxy, right behaviors, orthopraxy, and right feelings, orthopathy, of individuals and communities.”
Spiritual formation is our intentional desire to be in a true and deep relationship with God and our fellow person. This demands our pursuing, embracing, and applying the principals of spiritual formation.
Jesus invites us to conduct serious spiritual formation. Jesus knows that the closer we are to him, the more effective and powerful we are in life. Jesus beckons us to allow Him into our lives.
“Remain in me, as I also remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” (John 15:4-5)
Morningstar Pastor Greg Reed said that spiritual formation is “pursuing and treasuring the Father's agenda where we live, learn, work, and play.”
As the New Year is here let us always desire a deeper walk with God and humankind.
Happy New Year!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. He is Founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
