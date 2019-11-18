Thanksgiving greetings!
Growing up we generally had three families at our home for Thanksgiving. We usually ended up with a house full of guests, using the upstairs for lunch and the downstairs as a playground for the kids.
We played hide and seek, kick the can, and wink wave or whistle. We spent hours hiding in the back corners, dashing toward the base, then replaying the whole seen. Hours would be spent as we’d make many happy memories together. As I reached my teen years, I remember occasions when the parents and other adults would help us children with board or card games such as Farming, Monopoly, Phase 10, or Rummikub. Those times meant a lot to me. It added value to my heart to see adults doing things with us on our level.
In the evenings, we would usually go our separate ways but there were also times we hung in for supper and had leftovers. Sometimes, mom would make a big pot of cheese sauce, stirring in leftover mashed potatoes, gravy, turkey, veggies, or whatever may have been leftover that could be added to the soup.
This year for Thanksgiving, we plan to visit the Earl Beachys from Arcola, Illinois, who used to live in our community 13 years ago. I have many fond memories of times when our families would get together for an evening and spend a lot of our time singing. Now it’s been years since we’ve been together. Since they moved, four of my siblings and three of their children got married, all of whom will hopefully be present. Much has changed, yet I’m often amazed at how little it takes to spark memories and rekindle friendships.
Earl used to teach my brother and me when we went to school, which also developed a stronger connection between us. With his wife being a busy young mother at the time, I would occasionally get to help her for the day. I shake my head and wonder how things happened so swiftly. She is now a grandmother, and I’m a young mother with my hands and heart filled to the brim.
Now how about winding up with a Thanksgiving salad? This salad recipe is one that the Beachys used in their daughter’s wedding and has been a hit for everyone since then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.