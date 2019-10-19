Throughout our lives, there is one person you should work to best, and that person is you. Consider yourself your biggest competition.
When you take yourself seriously, you take your competition seriously. Invest in yourself by doing the work that will allow you to be your best.
How can you function at your best if you do not desire to ready yourself for competition?
What does an Olympic athlete’s mindset look like? Think of Simone Biles, the most decorated Olympic gymnast of all time.
“I’d rather regret the risks that didn’t work out than the chances I didn’t take at all,” Biles said, according to an article published by Bustle.
So, how do we make these changes? I like what motivational speaker Nicola Lanese said in his article, “A Secret to a Successful Life: Surpassing Yourself.” Lanese said there are three laws that must be obeyed in order to surpass yourself: the law of decision, law of character and law of challenge.
The law of decision dictates that in order to change your life, you must make a life-changing decision. The law of character dictates that surpassing yourself means building character, not skillsets. Finally, the law of challenge dictates that you must constantly push your limits, Lanese said.
“You must decide to grow as a person. It’s not an accident, it is deliberate. You must build your character and work on yourself. You must put yourself to the test and overcome difficulty. Most importantly we must all remember what matters in life. Your circumstances, what you get, and what you do are all irrelevant. The only thing that matters is your person. It’s not about where you’re from or what you’ve done, it is about who you become,” he wrote.
Kokomo Common Council member Tom Miklik said it can be hard to exceed his own standards.
“Sometimes we try hard but we do not know what we really know,” he said. “Still I believe the ultimate goal in life is always striving to be a little better tomorrow than I was today.”
Each and every day strive to be better.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Take a moment to look in the mirror. Look and who we are, and prepare for who we are to become. Let’s make challenge ourselves daily to make it a little further down the road toward excellence.
Even as we should strive to be our best, remember, “we have this treasure in earthen vessels, that the excellency of the power may be of God, and not of us.” (2 Corinthians 2:7).
Strive to always surpass your best in life. But always be appreciative of what you have accomplished.
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
