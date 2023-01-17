Following last week’s meeting of the Lewis Cass school board, everyone agreed politics should stay out of school governance and curriculum.
The disagreement, however, centers on what exactly that means.
Several parents and community members voiced their concerns over a Lewis Cass teacher and a school board member who are chair and vice chair of the Cass County Republicans. Last month, the group sent a letter of censure to U.S. Sen. Todd Young over his vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, which solidified the right to same-sex marriage.
In an interview about the response to the letter, chair David Richey, who is a full-time teacher at the school corporation, said he did not believe being LGBTQ is healthy and compared it to being a drug addict. He said the logical progression of same-sex marriage would be people identifying as cats wanting to marry cats and pedophiles asking to marry children.
Richey’s name was the only one signed to the letter, although he said it was written using the voices of the Cass County Republicans’ members. Becky Comoglio, who is the vice chair and a Lewis Cass school board member, said she agreed with everything in the letter at last month’s school board meeting.
Comoglio’s husband and several parents spoke at the meeting Wednesday to defend the Cass County Republicans’ chair and vice chair.
“This is something they are doing outside of school and has nothing to do with the school,” one parent said.
Comoglio, who worked as a nurse at Lewis Cass, addressed the situation at the end of the meeting, saying she never considered the color of a student’s skin, their religious affiliation, sexual orientation or gender identification when she helped a student.
“Each student is treated for who they are, a valuable individual created by almighty God,” she said.
Other parents and members of the community said employees and representatives of the school should stay out of politics completely.
Amy Miller, a former school board member who resigned last year because she thought the board was becoming politicized, said people should have their opinions, but there is an “expectation that when you are elected or handpicked to a public office and you take an oath to abide by a code of ethics that you will do so” and issuing the letter violates those ethics.
School board elections are meant to be nonpartisan, with no party affiliations listed on the ballots. However, in the past few years, school boards have become more politicized as some parents seek more control in curriculum planning.
The purpose of nonpartisan elections is not to remove politics but to eliminate a source of conflict that keeps a school board from doing its job. While members of the Cass County Republicans may think outside elements like the media are bringing politics into the conversation, the reality is that conflict was brought into the conversation the moment that letter was made public.
Pharos-Tribune, Logansport
