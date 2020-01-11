In Shakespeare’s tragic comedy Hamlet, Prince Hamlet shares spoke with Horatio, his trusted friend and confident, about the unseen.
“There are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy (science).”
Prince Hamlet was trying to process the appearance of his deceased father’s ghost, which he cannot explain away. He can’t make sense of his father’s claim that his own brother and his own wife, the queen, murdered him and usurped his throne.
It reminds me of the song “Things That Make You Go Hmmm” by C&C Music Factory.
“Things that make you go hmm, things that make you go hmm.”
Have you ever been is a situation that made you embrace those lyrics?
No matter how much we know scientifically, there are things that really cannot be explained. Yes, we are created in the image of God, and therefore, we seek understanding for the occurrences of life. Still the time comes when our faithful attempts to make sense of that which does not make sense, we come up empty and we must turn to God.
“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, declares the Lord. As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts.” (Isaiah 55:8-9)”
We want to believe that there are simple reasons for everything, but we wind up looking into space asking, “How did this happen?” As we strive to embrace answers we hit brick walls.
“There is a fifth dimension beyond that which is known to man. It is a dimension as vast as space and as timeless as infinity. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge,” Rod Serling said in the Twilight Zone.
On the other hand, while there are things we can only explain by saying, “Let God handle God’s business,” this should never excuse us from researching life itself.
“Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these because I am going to the Father.” (John 14:12).
Never cease striving to answer the seemingly unanswerable questions in life so you can pursue the “greater things in life.” But before you “pull your hair out” in the midst of the unanswerable, remember Jesus is the answer. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
