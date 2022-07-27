Every year, more than 200,000 service members transition out of the military. The transition experience can be full of unknowns and unexpected emotions. A common transition concern for many service members is how to find a new professional identity and navigate the civilian job world.
Transitioning service members and veterans have in-demand hard and soft skills and a demonstrated commitment to working hard, leading by example and performing under extreme pressure.
Many veterans are also well versed in critical thinking, motivating others to accomplish organizational goals, project planning, team building, interpersonal skills, oral and written communication and more.
National Hire a Veteran Day, July 25, is a day dedicated to highlighting why veterans are valuable assets for companies and to encourage employers to hire them. Hiring veterans isn’t only the right thing to do: It allows companies to benefit from the value veterans can bring to the table after their service.
To prepare for a return to civilian life, military members attend the Transition Assistance Program.
The program’s information, tools and training help ensure service members and their spouses are prepared for the next step in civilian life.
An added benefit of the program is that service members transition from the military as better-prepared candidates for employment to the benefit of their future employers.
While National Hire a Veteran Day is only one day a year, countless veterans are looking for meaningful employment year-round.
Are you unsure about how to get started? Resources are readily available to support employers in recruiting, hiring and retaining veterans. VETS’ Employer Guide to Hiring Veterans provides a comprehensive overview of everything from veteran hiring best practices, to the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, to the HIRE Vets Medallion Program — a recognition program for employers of all sizes for their efforts in veteran employment.
Ready to be a military-ready employer? VETS has developed a list of comprehensive resources to help you get started.
For one-on-one assistance in connecting with resources to hire a veteran, you can also email vets-outreach@dol.gov.
