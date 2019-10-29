When 83-year old, Indiana resident Dolores recently stopped working, she found herself in need of food assistance and came to Food Finders.
“I don’t want to use the food bank. I really don’t,” Delores said. “I want to get back to work. I was worried about my bills. It has helped me more than people know, and I really appreciate it.”
Dolores is one of the approximately 1 million people in Indiana who struggle with food insecurity. People should not have to worry about whether they’ll have a nutritious meal the next time they eat, especially those who are the most vulnerable among us. One in five older adults in the state struggle with hunger every day.
Seniors who face food insecurity are more likely to experience depression, asthma and other chronic health conditions. Many low-income seniors often are forced to choose between buying medicine or groceries.
To tackle this issue, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Food Finders recently announced a collaboration to provide healthy food for individuals and families in need throughout North Central Indiana. With a three-year, corporate partner sponsorship from Anthem, Food Finders will be able to host 180 Mobile Pantry distributions throughout the counties the food bank serves. This will result in Food Finders giving out about 1,350,000 pounds of food or 1,125,000 meals to people facing food insecurity.
The Mobile Pantry truck travels around North Central Indiana providing nutritious perishable and non-perishable food, providing at least 6,500 pounds of food to each location. Each truckload typically includes a variety of products such as frozen meat, canned goods, produce, baked goods, and laundry soap.
In addition to supporting organizations such as Food Finders, Anthem has also been including access to healthy food in its whole-person approach to helping its members improve their health and well-being.
With many of its Medicare advantage plans, Anthem provides access to healthy delivered meals to consumers who recently returned home from a hospital stay. This allows these individuals to focus on their recovery and not worry about cooking. This healthy meal delivery benefit is part of Anthem’s wellness services that also include access to health-related transportation, an allowance for an assistive device, and alternative medicine.
With this collaboration, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Food Finders are working toward a day when everyone has the food they need to lead healthier lives. Achieving that goal is much more likely when the community works together. It’s important that everyone continues to do their part in fighting food insecurity because it’s the generosity of the community that helps put food on the table of people such as Dolores.
