Public health, safety, morals and welfare of the community form the foundation of Howard County’s vision for planning for the future.
We couldn’t agree more on the importance of these issues.
Our company ENGIE has undertaken a multi-year process to bring our Emerald Green Solar Farm to Howard County in concert with numerous agencies and individuals. We take this responsibility seriously, working to ensure every action will be in full compliance with local laws and regulations. We believe the Howard County Plan Commission’s staff report is a confirmation of our commitment to meeting these requirements.
Equally important in our view is working to ensure as many residents as possible are aware of the opportunities that the Emerald Green project brings. There’s a reason why solar energy has steadily been gaining traction as an electricity supply source. It is a clean, safe, local, low-cost, reliable source of power to homes and businesses and delivers substantial benefits to host communities.
In the case of Emerald Green, it will strengthen the county’s tax base by at least $50 million over the life of the project, generate some 300 construction jobs and create between 3-5 permanent operating positions, for which we will be seeking local talent. Meanwhile, ENGIE looks forward to contributing to local programs and events year after year, particularly those related to Children’s Health & Education and Community Culture & Well Being.
We also understand the importance of the land to people in Howard County and share the desire to make wise use of it. The Emerald Green project is working with 12 private landowners who have volunteered to host solar equipment on their private property to diversify farmland revenue through ongoing lease income. We will manage a pollinator-friendly vegetative cover at our site that will stabilize soils and require fewer chemical inputs than traditional crops. In these ways, we can make the land productive both for clean electricity production and for sustaining local ecosystems.
Solar projects are built to last for 30+ years. When they must be decommissioned, up to 95% of their components can be recycled if they can’t otherwise be repaired — all while doing no harm to the land. ENGIE must decommission its project according to the Howard County Solar Ordinance requirements.
For all these reasons, property values of Emerald Green’s landowners and neighbors are protected, perhaps even improved, today and for generations to come.
Lastly, given the long-term nature of projects like Emerald Green, we want residents to know that ENGIE has a long history of transformative projects in the public’s interest. We trace our roots back more than 165 years when the company was formed to build the Suez Canal, an infrastructure project that enables international commerce to this day. Since then, we’ve evolved into the world’s largest independent power producer focused on clean and efficient energy.
Howard County is proud of its past and its present, and we believe it can look forward to a bright tomorrow. The clean, quiet, autonomous operation of Emerald Green, combined with the substantial new revenue it will bring to the local area — to the benefit of all residents — will enable the community to maintain a peaceful environment while enhancing economic opportunities, providing more funding for roads, schools and community services, and restoring the land for the future.
We really hope we can become part of this close-knit community.
