I recently returned from a trip to Minnesota, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro area – to be specific. We had some good friends who moved there about five years ago, and they have been after us to visit them ever since.
It so happens that their church was without a pastor, and they were inviting guest speakers to fill the pulpit. That additional incentive was all we needed.
I brought my notes so I would be ready to preach that Sunday. I also consulted with two members of the pastoral selection committee, who happened to be my friends. We did a lot of chatting about church matters as we traveled the area. It was a combined opportunity for us: both a business and a pleasure trip.
Let me share some of our adventures.
As far as sites to see, we had no shortage. Since we arrived Thursday early afternoon and left Monday afternoon – and, remember, Sunday morning is designated church time (an idea I advocate, by the way) – and, since we were not out to exhaust ourselves, we had to be selective.
They say anyone who comes to the area must see the “Mall of America.” The mall (complete with nearby skyscraper motels to accommodate travelers to the mall) is located in Minnesota for a reason. Minnesota has such a long winter. True, the natives have learned to embrace the cold and snow, and they let nothing stop them. Winter sports are among the most popular sports; but, being human, many prefer to spend much of the long winters indoors. It is no surprise that the area is filled with malls, malls that do not struggle to survive.
What impressed me most about the world’s largest mall was not the number of stores (I don’t really like malls), but the huge amusement park in the center of the mall. Multiple, rollercoasters, a carousel, water slides, bumper cars – a full sized varied amusement park. It frankly felt like a walk into the future. Don’t forget the one store that stands out most: the Lego Store, highlighted by massive Lego sculptures over 34 feet tall.
The Minneapolis Museum of Art is right up there with the Indianapolis Museum of Art, The National Gallery of Art, and Chicago’s Art Institute – at least from a layman’s perspective. Art experts could rank them, but I cannot. I loved it.
We also saw the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The conservatory was top notch, and the zoo was very good. Although the zoo was not as big as the Indy Zoo or Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo, it has all the essential animals that make up a good zoo.
We also visited Whistler Bottling Company, a craft soda store. Craft soda stores carry zillions of private label soda pops (cokes) from around the country, with loads of flavor choices (I enjoyed the apple caramel soda) and many brands for the same flavor (dozens of root bears, for example). What a treat!
The best time we had was on a riverboat down the St. Croix River. Complete with a buffet meal, the two-hour ride included a New Orleans-style jazz band. At my request, they even played the St. Louis Blues!
Minnesotans are a friendly, social people. Many events – like the zoo, conservatory, and art museum – offered free admission. The area is filled with large, manicured parks. But free is never free. As far as taxes, all I can say is ouch! Somebody pays for everything.
Still, as tourists, we enjoyed the free admissions and had a wonderful time.
By the way, we had a wonderful service Sunday morning, followed by the church’s annual picnic. It was as though our church here in Kokomo was relocated up there.
The bottom line, of course, is that wonderful people (and other sorts, for that matter) are everywhere.
Whenever I visit a beautiful city or natural marvel, I have a great time. At the end of the day, however, I come back to that old saying: there is no place like home.
