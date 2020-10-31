There’s a meme circulating on social media about a crowd of people lined up to vote.
A guy driving by spots the line and pulls over to the curb.
“How long have you been waiting?” he yells.
“Four years!” a voice shouts back.
That day we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. We’ve been bombarded by the ads and the social media posts and the wall-to-wall news coverage, and we just want it to be over.
Don’t be surprised, though, if we don’t find out right away who won.
The votes cast on Election Day might well be counted that night, but a record number of Americans voted early this year, many on paper ballots that might take longer to count.
And in a number of states, including Indiana, the counting can’t begin until Election Day.
How long will it be before we know who won? It depends on the margin of victory.
If one candidate wins in a landslide, we might well know the winner on election night. But if the margin is close, figuring out who won might take a while.
Think back to the year 2000 when the race between George W. Bush and Al Gore came down to determining who won Florida. Remember those hanging chads?
That night, the networks first handed the race to Gore and then to Bush before finally throwing up their hands and declaring the contest too close to call.
We didn’t know the winner of that election until three weeks later when the U.S. Supreme Court decided on a 5-4 vote to hand the victory to Bush.
Heck, just look back to 2016. We knew about an hour after the polls closed that Donald J. Trump had carried Indiana, but it would be hours before we learned he might actually win the election.
Trump finally took the stage to deliver his victory speech just before 3 a.m.
Americans woke up the next morning to news that the president elect had lost the popular vote, but it would be weeks before we’d know the final margin.
So don’t get upset if it takes a while to learn the winner.
There’s nothing nefarious about that. If election officials seem to be taking a long time in counting the votes, we should take comfort in the fact that they’re making sure they do the job right.
And don’t fall for any suggestion that we should stop counting just to speed up the election results. Every vote should count the same. Those cast in person are no more valid than those cast by mail.
This once-every-four-years exercise is at the very heart of our democratic process. It wasn’t designed to be efficient. It was designed to be fair.
The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
