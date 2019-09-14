Whatever we appreciate we talk about, we promote, we lift up with others through our endorsements.
I had to take my car to be serviced at Button Motors this past week and I noticed a sign quoting Ephesians 4:29 hanging up.
“Don’t let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths. But only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs. That it may benefit those who listen.” (Ephesians 4:29 NIV)
Reverend Stryker told me he put the sign up as a reminder for employees, customers, as well as for himself that serves as a positive influence to all that read it. This is also practiced in Stryker’s home, where he, his wife Kyrsti, and their two sons Isaiah and Miles, strive to serve as positive influences.
It’s plain in the scripture what we’re called to do with the Word when we go out into the world. “Bibles for America: Why We Witness for Christ and Six Practical Points on How to Do It” expanded on this.
“The Lord Jesus died on the cross to accomplish redemption and then victoriously resurrected from the dead. Right after this, He told His disciples,
‘Go therefore and disciple all the nations, baptizing them into the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.’ (Matthew 28:19)
The Lord Jesus didn’t suggest or recommend; He commanded them to do this. He commissioned us to go out and preach Him, to spread the news about Him to all the people of this world. Whether or not we feel like speaking for Christ, God’s will and commission to us is for us to witness for Him to everyone. In this, our preference or opinion has no place. His Word clearly charges us to go and disciple all the nations.”
Michelle Glassburn, the family service coordinator at Caldwell Monument Company in Kokomo, told me about how being saved is more than lip service.
“Being a true, born again believer of Jesus Christ means you put him first place in your life and all your decisions,” she said. “Just going to church doesn’t make you a believer. Being in the word of God and applying it to your life means you believe. You cannot truly trust and believe in someone you have no real relationship with.”
However, talking about our faith doesn’t need to abide by some cookie cutter formula. In the All About God blog post “Christian Witnessing – We’re Merely Called to Share,” witnessing is explained in a way that’s not as intimidating.
“Christian witnessing is merely sharing our heartfelt faith in Christ – what He’s personally done to change our individual lives! We’re not called to argue or debate anyone to heaven. We’re merely called to share,” the post reads.
Jesus charged us to be beacons of unending faith through works.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Saint Matthew 5:16)
We are challenged to witnesses to others endorsing what we believe is beneficial for them as well as being beneficial for ourselves.
Peace with justice, be blessed real good, attend worship, and families matter.
