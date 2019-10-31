It has been a long time since I wrote in a series but I believe that due to a watershed event I am experiencing, a series is in order.
Let’s face it, we all want to be in charge. We want to be the masters of our own destiny, the charters of our courses. And why not be the captain of our own ships? We have the very DNA of God in us.
“And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creepeth upon the earth.
So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.
And God blessed them.” (Genesis 1:26-28)
In the Man in the Mirror Bible study, “The Desire to be Independent,” we are reminded we are called to be dependent on God.
“Men want to be in charge–to call their own shots. And God has given us a lot of freedom. But freedom is not the same thing as autonomy. Yet we’re all tempted to think we can be in control of our lives… But Jesus calls us to a life of radical dependence.”
Whenever I am conducting workshops, I will have the participants pair up. One will close their eyes and fall backward into the arms of the other at my prompt. Then the partners change roles. This, called a trust fall, is quite an effective exercise concerning independence, dependence, and trust.
It’s very important for a person to feel sure they are in charge of their situation in life.
Paula Ellison, an assembly worker at G.M. in Kokomo, talked about being “in charge” through tough times.
“At the time when you are going through, you don’t always see the light at the end of the tunnel. Still, you just have to trust God, stand strong, talk with the right people that will encourage and support you, and believe you are going to come through that tunnel safely,” she said.
Still while we are created in the image of God, we have to remember we are not God. Our penultimate trust must be in God to order our steps in life.
“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.” (Ephesians 6:10)
Next week I will discuss how one must not let the appearance of things dictate the reality of things.
P.S. A shout out to ambulance drivers Deanna Cleveland and Kevin Humphrey as they drove me to St. Vincent Heart Center, and listened to me sing “The Midnight Special” by Creedence Clearwater Revival. And I did not “see something really scary.”
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. He is Founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
