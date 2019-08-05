Can it be true? My little sister is getting married the day after tomorrow. Twenty-one years ago, I stood by my mother's bedside, in complete awe and wonder; I beheld her tiny face; it was my dream come true. I could hardly believe that Mary Grace was my very own sister. The first question that popped out of my mouth was, "Mom, may I hold her?"
Holding her, my world all came together. Life was complete, and even though I knew life wouldn't always be blissful, I was enthralled.
At church, I always made sure I got my fair share of holding her even though the other girls declared that I could have my turn at home. Now a bit embarrassed, I wonder why I wasn't a bit more considerate of others.
Fast forwarding the clock of time, I'm still pleased to claim Mary Grace as my sister.
Two days from now, she will marry a young man who put stars in her eyes. His last name is also Yoder. Mary Grace and I will again have the same last name, even though there is no relation.
If you could take a peek at the young couple this afternoon, you'd be able to see where they are setting up their "eck." As you may remember, an eck is the corner where the bridal party will be at the reception.
Mary Grace is putting a topping a silver table cloth with a white lace one, and setting out their dishes. Fresh cut flower and white candles on mirrors complete their eck.
This morning, the children and I got to help set tables for 525 guests. We'll be eating mashed potatoes, gravy, chicken, salad, fresh fruit mixture, cake, and ice cream.
For now, I'll pass on the toffee coffee dessert recipe that we will be serving for supper at the wedding. This dessert is a fantastic hit but is entirely too rich and sweet for our family. I omit the sweetened condensed milk for us and use some natural sweetener instead like maple syrup. I also prefer using heaving whipping cream instead of the whipped topping. Oreo cookies and Heath bits are very rare treats at our house that are saved for guests or when taking a dish to a friend's house. This recipe can easily be adjusted to strike your fancy.
Toffee Coffee Dessert
12 Oreo cookies
1 1/4 cup milk, divided
1/4 cup sugar
1 rounded tablespoon cornstarch
1 tablespoon instant coffee
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
4 cups whipped topping
12 ounces heath bits (opt)
caramel syrup(opt)
chocolate syrup(opt)
Crush cookies and spread in a 10 inch pie plate or container of your choice. Set aside.
In a saucepan heat 1 cup milk until almost boiling. Combine sugar, cornstarch, and coffee, next whisk in 1/4 cup milk. Now stir mixture into hot milk and continue heating. Boil one minute or until thickened. Remove from heat and add butter and vanilla. Cool completely and add sweetened condensed milk. Fold in whipped topping and last add heath bits.
Next spread over crushed cookies. Drizzle with caramel and chocolate syrup, if desired swirl with a knife. Freeze overnight or longer. This is a great make-ahead dessert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.