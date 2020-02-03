Dysfunction abounds in firefighter fight
Just when you think local government dysfunction can’t get worse, a Region city becomes embroiled in a lawsuit with itself.
For the sake of East Chicago residents, reasonable heads must prevail in the conflagration raging among the mayor, City Council and firefighters regarding shift changes for the emergency responders residents rely upon in their most desperate hours.
The East Chicago City Council and Mayor Anthony Copeland have been waging a battle, which has spilled from City Hall into Lake Superior Court, for control over the scheduled shifts worked by the city’s 76 firefighters.
Late last year, Copeland announced he was changing city firefighters’ shifts from a 24-hours-on, 48-hours-off schedule to a rotation of eight-hour morning, afternoon and overnight shifts.
Copeland claimed the move was being made to achieve cost-savings for a cash-strapped urban city.
East Chicago Professional Firefighters Local 365 claimed it was political retribution because the firefighters’ union had supported Copeland’s mayoral opponent in last year’s election.
Copeland and his fire chief also argued that such a change of firefighters’ shifts saved taxpayer dollars when the move was tried in Washington, D.C.
But Dabney Scott Hudson, president of the District of Columbia FireFighters Association, told The Times last month those claims were incorrect.
“Our case went to arbitration, and we prevailed in the arbitration case, keeping our 24-hour shift. In the arbitration, the city testified that the change would in fact increase costs to the city. Additionally, the health and safety, as well as cognitive function of the workers, significantly decrease working rotating shifts such as the ones they are proposing,” Hudson said in a statement.
Instead of finding a way to work this out, neither side of the East Chicago dispute is budging.
The East Chicago City Council voted to scrap Copeland’s shift changes and return to the previous schedule.
Copeland then vetoed the council’s vote.
Then the City Council overrode the mayor’s veto.
Then the mayor, last week, issued an emergency order keeping East Chicago firefighters on his swing-shift schedule.
It’s a political back-and-forth that East Chicago residents should find counterproductive and embarrassing.
East Chicago has a number of things to be proud of.
This spat isn’t one of them.
The (Munster) Times
Bill threatens access to public info
Tucked into an education bill in this year’s session of the Indiana legislature is a provision that ignores the self-evident, the obvious.
Public notices belong where the public will see them.
House Bill 1003, a measure that addresses several education matters, includes a provision that would eliminate the requirement that an annual performance report for a school corporation must be published in a local newspaper. Instead, school districts would submit the report to the state Department of Education, which has been posting the results on its website.
The publication requirement would end, despite the fact that six out of 10 adult Hoosiers say they have read public notices in the newspaper, and there would be a 60 percent decline in their readership of public notices if they are only posted on government websites. That’s according to a 2017 poll by American Opinion Research.
The school performance report is among the more highly read public notices published in Indiana newspapers. Public viewing of school performance reports on the DOE website is minimal compared to 3 million Hoosier adults who read a newspaper at least once a week.
The change would require an extra effort and diligence to track down the information. Legislators should be making it easier, not more complicated, for Hoosiers to access public notices.
It’s not difficult: Put public notices where the public will see them.
South Bend Tribune
