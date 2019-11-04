Murphy poised to build off foundation for success
It would seem Valparaiso will be in good hands regardless of who wins the Nov. 5 mayoral election.
We can’t say that about all region elected offices up for grabs in this year’s general election.
But one mayoral candidate in particular provides the best chance and position for building off the strong foundation of growth and quality of place that has resulted from Valparaiso’s downtown renaissance within the past decade and a half.
For that reason, and more, we endorse Republican candidate Matt Murphy, who has been in the cockpit for the successful flight plan that is Valparaiso’s development, over Democratic candidate Bill Durnell.
Don’t get us wrong.
We like elements of what we hear and see from both candidates.
Both Murphy and Durnell are successful businessmen.
Both care a great deal for and have been active in the fabric of the city for a number of years.
Durnell makes solid points regarding the need to shore up infrastructure and improve the look and feel of Valpo neighborhoods while putting a stronger emphasis on transparency in city government, particularly with development and business dealings.
But even Durnell can’t argue with the healthy success story that is Valparaiso’s downtown, and Murphy, who served as the city’s economic development director through much of the renaissance, had a hand in that success.
One look at Murphy’s resume shows the current City Council member has served key roles in the elevation of a tired and worn Valparaiso downtown into a bustling hub for restaurants, family and community events and a classic downtown-square vibrancy.
Murphy also helped preside over the amassing of a $4 million rainy day fund, which provides the security of emergency and short-term funding and leverages a stellar bond rating for the city. He also knows how to effectively use tax abatements and other incentives to lure more businesses into city limits.
Durnell wants to focus on small business growth and expansion.
Murphy wants to send a strong message that Valparaiso is a friendly destination for all businesses.
We believe the net of a diversified approach can yield more fish.
Murphy makes it clear the city can’t rest on the laurels of its past success.
He is eager to learn and borrow from successful elements that have taken off in other Region communities, including strategies for replacing blighted buildings that have worked in Whiting and enhancing youth sports facilities, as we’ve seen yield great success in Crown Point.
We wouldn’t be having any discussions about next great steps for Valparaiso were it not for the destination downtown, created under the tenure of outgoing Mayor Jon Costas.
Murphy was a close adviser to this success. He knows the plan as well or better than anyone, has a clear map for how best to build upon that success and is Valparaiso’s best bet for success.
We hope regardless of who wins this seat, the victor continues a dialogue with the unsuccessful candidate and keeps that individual engaged in Valparaiso’s future.
A step toward building trust in South Bend
With the naming of a new interim director, the South Bend Housing Authority took a step toward moving beyond its troubled past.
Given the financial problems, sub-par living standards in some of its public housing units and poor inspection results — not to mention ongoing federal investigations — there’s a long road ahead.
Interim director Bob Lane expressed optimism about getting the agency on the right track. Last week, Lane, who served as director of the New Albany Housing Authority for 16 years and now runs a public housing consulting firm, outlined his priorities. Beginning the search for a permanent director tops the list. He prioritized “openness with the community and residents.” He also said he’ll focus on the authority’s finances.
Considering the mystery that surrounds the firing of the former agency head, such transparency would be a welcome change.
The previous executive director, Tonya Robinson, was fired last month after the FBI and other federal law enforcement informed the oversight board of “serious” misconduct allegations, the housing authority’s board has said. The board, appointed by Mayor Pete Buttigieg, has declined to provide additional details about the allegations against Robinson.
The FBI raided the housing authority’s office and other properties in South Bend earlier this year. The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s inspector general’s office is also investigating.
The task ahead for Lane, whose hiring comes with the recommendation of the HUD Region V administrators, is huge. The agency has a history of turmoil and has been scored as “troubled” by HUD in four out of the five years from 2013 to 2017.
Lane called the situation here unique, but noted that’s what he specializes in helping with.
“If I’m at a housing authority, there’s probably something they need fixed,” Lane said.
There are so many unanswered questions swirling around the public agency. The systemic, long-term problems further complicate the task of finding that fix. His experience and following through on his commitment to openness could help him build trust as he works to address the troubled agency’s long-term woes.
