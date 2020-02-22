Someone reading this is trying to hang on to your faith. You are facing a seemingly insurmountable situation. You believe God is able but it appears God is not able enough to effect a breakthrough in your situation.
There are times when our faith will be pushed to the limit. Some might be telling us, “You fought a good fight but give it up.”
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. told us to have faith.
“We must have faith that things will work out, somehow that God will make a way for us when there seems no way,” he said.
Sometimes we must believe beyond belief. Believing beyond belief means having faith in something that is not capable of being believed or too extraordinary to be believed.
Yes, sometimes our faith or belief will get pushed to the brink.
A father brought his son to be healed by Jesus, and his faith was tested.
“Jesus asked the boy’s father, ‘How long has he been like this?’ ‘From childhood,’ he answered. ‘It has often thrown him into fire or water to kill him. But if you can do anything, take pity on us and help us.’”
“’If you can?’ said Jesus. ‘Everything is possible for one who believes.’ Immediately the boy’s father exclaimed, ‘I do believe; help me overcome my unbelief!’” (Mark 9:20-24).
The son is healed.
When examining Hebrews, we can find the ultimate definition of faith.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
Sometimes, people will come to me when they’re trying to get somewhere in life and are frustrated.
“Brother Mike I believe I have done everything I can but doors are being slammed in my face (if the doors are opened at all), and I’m beginning to believe my belief or faith is futile!
Media Personality Germany Kent shared, “The only way you’re going to reach places you’ve never gone is if you trust God’s direction to do things you’ve never done.”
Having a Christ-centric foundation of faith, we must believe in Jesus to know that God is able to deliver whatever we need. But then we must go further in our relationship with God through Jesus Christ embracing that God will deliver in some way.
“I know whom I have believed,” (2 Timothy 1:12).
Here is where our growth in the Holy Spirit deepened.
Here is where one can stand flat-footed and know that God did it for us yesterday so we I believe that God can do it for us today! Even though 99 doors might close in our face, God will work through my efforts to open one door.
Remember that it was even written that Jesus was mocked while he was on the cross.
“He saved others; himself he cannot save. If he be the King of Israel, let him now come down from the cross, and we will believe him.” (St. Matthew 27:42)
Do you believe the rest of the story?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
