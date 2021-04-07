In Indiana, some students are worth more than others. At least this is what our state policy says. This is unacceptable. The good news is that lawmakers are working toward equal funding for schools so all students have an opportunity to succeed.
You see, a traditional public school receives funding from the state for each student in the school. These funds are used to hire teachers, guidance counselors and to purchase other classroom or learning needs.
The traditional public school also receives funding from local property tax revenues (an average of $3,375 for each student.) These local funds are largely used to pay for transportation, and construction and maintenance of facilities.
However, public charter schools only receive state funds for their classroom operations; they don’t receive local property tax revenue. The state tries to offset some of this inequity through a grant program, but it only partially offsets the loss — and still leaves charter students at a real disadvantage.
The result? Public charter schools provide a world-class education while receiving $2,625 less per student than the average $3,375 that traditional K-12 schools receive.
This $2,625 gap causes public charter schools to make gut-wrenching decisions, such as having to use money intended to hire teachers and guidance counselors to instead pay rent or fix an air ventilation system. All because the state has not deemed a charter school student as worthy as any other student.
Public charter schools are successful in Indiana. Students are receiving an innovative education that prepares them for the real world. And one of the best barometers of success is that parents want these options. According to the most recent EdChoice poll, 60% of Indiana residents favor charters. And the growth of charters in Indiana confirms this popularity, expanding from 11 charters in 2002 to 112 in 2020.
Luckily, state lawmakers are considering a step in the right direction toward a permanent remedy. A current proposal narrows the funding gap between a traditional public school student and a public charter school student, from $2,625 to $2,125.
Even with this modest increase in funding, public charter school students would only receive a third of the average local revenue that other public school students currently receive, so more work needs to be done to close the funding gap permanently.
We encourage our lawmakers to visit a charter school and talk to the teachers and families there. They will see that public charter schools and their students deserve equal funding. Our kids’ futures are on the line here.
You may be thinking that this is such a small amount of money and how can this make a difference. It can. With this money, an average-size charter school could, for example, hire an additional four teachers or expand to serve more grades or students.
Success should be rewarded, not stifled. Success should be replicated, not suppressed. Public charter schools are a success in Indiana. Public charter schools deserve equal funding. Lawmakers can make this right for all kids in the Hoosier State.
