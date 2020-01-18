Have you ever thought about writing a love letter to God? Have you ever thought about telling God in your own special way that you love and adore God?
We might protest, “But God, what have you done for me lately?” Permit me to do a bit of editing while I borrow from a famous quote of President John F. Kennedy.
“Ask not what God has done for you but instead ask what you have done for God.”
Not that God needs us to do anything for Him, but God requires that we put in the work of love for our brothers and sisters.
“Whoever claims to love God yet hates a brother or sister is a liar. For whoever does not love their brother and sister, whom they have seen, cannot love God, whom they have not seen. And he has given us this command: Anyone who loves God must also love their brother and sister.” (1 John 4:20-21).
God loves us even though we –erm– transgress, mess up, and well, sometimes we just sin. And in spite of this, God still loves us!
“‘Come now, let us settle the matter’, says the Lord. ‘Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.’”(Isaiah 1:18)
In fact, God so loves us that King David assures us in His forgiveness.
“Blessed is the one whose transgressions are forgiven, whose sins are covered. Blessed is the one whose sin the Lord does not count against them and in whose spirit is no deceit.” (Psalm 32:1-2).
Poet Laureate Elizabeth Barrett Browning famously asked the question in her famous poem “Sonnet 43”
“How do I love thee? Let me count the ways.”
We might want to tell God how we love Him. Pray, “God, I can never count all the ways I love you. You love me in ways that I will never even know about.”
Horatio G. Spafford’s hymn “It is well with my soul” points out how complete God’s love for us can be.
“My sin—oh, the bliss of this glorious thought!—My sin, not in part but the whole, Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more. It is well with my soul”
Valentine’s Day is rapidly coming upon us. Even then, we should use each and every new day to write a love letter to God.
“Therefore, I urge you, brothers and sisters, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God, this is your true and proper worship.” (Romans 12:1)
Always strive to be grammatically correct but concerning the love letters you write daily to God You will not lose a letter grade if you make a mistake for what comes from your heart to God. I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.