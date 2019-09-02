Good news, the way it looks, the adoption is going to happen before long.The adoption worker contacted us today wondering if she could come next Wednesday, and bring paperwork and the like.
I can’t quite imagine what it will be like to actually settle down and finally call the foster children our own. What will it be like to not have any more paperwork, red tape, appointments?
At any rate, once this is finalized I’m hoping to come out with bushels of patience and heaps of unconditional love and endurance. I told God, “I’m willing to wade through any waters you have for me to brave, it’s just that I long for your work in my heart through it all.” I never cease marveling how God keeps loving us and granting us new beginnings as we trust in Him.
As we think of the upcoming adoption, there’s a lot we’e planning. We’re hoping to have a celebration party at the end of September. As I mentioned in an earlier column, you are all invited to come and spend the evening with us as we fellowship together, have dinner, and praise God for making the adoption possible as well as his adoption to us, making us His very own.
If you are interested in joining, please drop a note in the mail beforehand and I will send you more info as soon as plans are finalized. If you are not able to attend and would like an adoption announcement you may jot a note and send it our way, we will be more than happy to send you one. Our mailing address is 10510 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL, 62427.
Rayni is excited about the adoption even though she doesn’t totally get it yet. She knows that it’s involving her and everyone is excited about it. As she heals from her traumatic past, she is developing a very tender heart that is super sensitive to others, especially if they are sad or hurt.
For Jesse, I have often laughingly said that I couldn’t wait to hear him preach someday. His strong voice carries like few others I’ve heard, and whatever he does, it’s done with all his might.
Julia has been a little gem in helping with the children, especially the foster children. When they just need some time to unwind, it’s not uncommon for her to take one of them downstairs and give them rides on one of the hammocks until they have calmed down.
There are few dishes the children enjoy more these Summer days than the refreshing fruit slush we made a couple of weeks ago. We peeled and sliced 1 3/4 bushels of peaches. Some of it was used for slush and the rest we lightly sweetened and added orange juice concentrate to keep them from turning brown and add some extra flavor, then stuck them in the freezer. Now I grab a container from the freezer and let it thaw until nice and slushy, then serve it to my family. Without fail, it is a treat for all of us.
