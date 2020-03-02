Good morning from our house to yours. Much has happened since I last wrote. Some of it great and some of it felt, frankly, like it didn’t have a stitch of good. But then, you know how God uses the worst things to bring the most blessings in the end.
Last time I filled you in on our annual hog butchering. That evening, Julia got sick. One child’s sickness led to the next and now, three weeks later we still haven’t been able to shake that bug. One night, exhausted after taking care of fevers and aches, I answered the door to our neighbor lady who said she had the same bout with her family of five children. In her cheery manner she assured us that it really will get better and proceeded to make herself comfortable on the couch, she told the children story after story, distracting them from their aches and pains, at least for the moment.
Meanwhile, I had the luxury of taking an old fashioned foot soak in dry mustard. After a 45 minute soak and applying slathers of Unker’s Salve to my aching throat, my sinuses started to open. For once, mama was doing a solo soak.
Foot soaks have been a popular treat around our house this winter. A friend of mine who has 13 children told me if she needs a good night of reset, she soaks her feet in Epsom salt before bed. Usually, we share the soak. Toes wiggle, some screech it’s hot and others said it felt so good.
“It’ll help you sleep better,” I told them. Truly I love being a mom. That first experience with a foot soak we discovered we could fit 11 feet into our dish pan all at once without a square inch to spare!
The children now beg for foot soaks. Last night, Rayni snuggled up to me and told me that her and I are a little bit sick and that the two of us should do a foot soak together. Julia came up with the idea of graduating to a large flat tote to better accommodate everyone.
Now I know without doubt what I want to make for others who are sick with whatever sickness may be plaguing them, chicken noodle soup! The way it sounds people all over the country have been sick, so for those of you out there who aren’t feeling well, “Keep hanging on, God is still God even if it doesn’t feel like it!”
