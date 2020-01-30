To the victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash on Sunday, and anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one, my wife, Evangelist Catherine Carson, and I send our condolences.
Today I want to share some good news with all reading this column.
Have you ever felt as if you had been left out, put out, kept out, pushed out, or ran out of something or somewhere? Have you ever felt for whatever reason you were unneeded or uninvited? Have you ever felt as if you resided in the “Land of Unwanted Toys”?
Have you ever felt unworthy of the blessings of God? Well let me remind you that you are wonderful and so worthy of the blessings of God! Let’s all embrace that God chose us.
“But you are a chosen people, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of him who called you out of darkness into his wonderful light.” (I Peter 2:9)
Look into a mirror, gather all the strength you can and exclaim tell yourself that you are wonderful, chosen, royal, made holy through Jesus Christ, and perfectly peculiar.
Say to your reflection, “In God through Jesus Christ it is upon me to demonstrate the goodness of God who has called me out of the darkness of this world into His marvelous light.”
Did you know that you are inspiring, delightful, extremely good; marvelous, amazing, astonishing, astounding, fabulous, fantastic, incredible, marvelous, miraculous, phenomenal, prodigious, stupendous, unbelievable, wondrous, excellent: divine, fabulous, fantastic, glorious, marvelous, sensational, splendid, superb, terrific, and all-around wonderful?
Think about it. God did not only create you, but chose you for God’s own possession and purpose. It means something to be picked for a team, selected for a position, chosen for whatever.
“You did not choose Me, but I chose you, and appointed you, that you should go and bear fruit, and that your fruit should remain, that whatever you ask of the Father in My name, He may give to you.” (John 15:16).
Let’s be clear, we are not are not better than anyone else but we are very blessed. All true Christians are a chosen generation; we all make one family, a sort and species of people distinct from the common world. We are of another spirit, principle, and practice, which we couldn’t be if not chosen in Christ to be this way.
Even when you are tired, you are still wonderful. Even when you are hurt, you are still wonderful. Even when you have been wronged, you are still wonderful.
You are a member of the family of God and your plate is on the table.
Embrace the fact that while sometimes it’s rough, blessings are on the way for you and healing comes because you are wonderful!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
Dr. Carson serves as Consultant to the North District and Sacred Soaring South District of the Indiana Annual Conference of the A.M.E. Church for Fund Development and Spiritual Formation. He is Founder of “Refreshing” A Ministry For Pastors, Ministers, and Laity Needing Restoration, Refreshing, and Healing. A Personal & Professional Development Ministry.
