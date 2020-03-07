First, I want to send a shoutout to the Northwestern Girls Basketball Team! Great job.
We are taught not to brag or walk around with our chests puffed out. And, yes, there is much to be said about being humble.
“Humility is not thinking less of yourself, it’s thinking of yourself less,” C.S. Lewis said.
Still, we all occasionally do some wonderful things in life. Something simply awesome was accomplished through you or by you. You are a gift. Things that your giftedness has accomplished should be acknowledged.
“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14-16)
But here’s the problem. Sometimes, we might feel like we’re being taken for granted, being passed over or left out
This is when we must turn to God and consult with Him. He has the power to get us all the recognition we’ll ever need.
Now here is a tip: when you petition God for some exposure and recognition, thank Him for that exposure and recognition first.
Pastor Joel Olsteen shares, “When you are truly living with an attitude of thanksgiving, you don’t just thank God for what He did in the past, you aren’t just thankful for today, but you also thank Him for what He will do in the future.” Pastor Joel Osteen said.
Yes, you are indeed gifted.
A gift opens the way and ushers the giver into the presence of the great.” (Proverbs 18:16).
Today, while you might feel as if you are being looked over, be of good cheer. You do deserve to be noticed. God knows just how to give you your props.
A 19th century Canadian-American writer Civilla Durfee Martin wrote a hymn that I think sums it up nicely.
“Be not dismayed whate’er betide. God will take care of you. Beneath His wings of love abide. God will take care of you.
God will take care of you. Through every day, o’er all the way. He will take care of you. God will take care of you!”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
