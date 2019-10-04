Parrott, Quigley open at state
CARMEL – Kokomo senior Kiah Parrott and Tipton sophomore Lucy Quigley took spots in the top quarter of the field Friday after the opening round of play in the IHSAA Girls Golf State Finals at Prairie View G.C.
Making her third trip to state, Parrott shot a 6-over 78 and stands tied for 13th after the opening round. She shot a 37 on the front and a 41 on the back nine.
Quigley shot a 9-over 81 and is tied for 23rd in her first trip to state. She shot 42 on the front side and 39 on the back. There are 100 golfers in the field.
Only two players were under par Friday. Homestead senior Morgan Dabagia is the midway leader with a 2-under 70, one shot ahead of Carmel junior Katie Kuc.
Homestead leads heading into Saturday's final round with a 302. Nine shots back is Evansville North at 311.
The state meet concludes with Saturday's final round. Parrott tees off at 8:39 a.m. in the first group to open on the front nine and Quigley’s group is next, teeing off at 8:48 a.m.
