PERU – A Peru man has been arrested in connection to a theft of a liquor store.
James Chadwell, 40, is facing misdemeanor charges of theft and resisting law enforcement after police say he stole a bottle of Disaronno Amaretto and then ran from police, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.
At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, ISP Trooper Andrew Baldwin got word of a theft from a liquor store just two blocks from where he was patrolling on Main Street near Jefferson Street in Peru.
According to the release, Baldwin saw Chadwell, who matched the suspect’s description, walking northbound on Main Street. Baldwin shined his patrol car’s spotlight on Chadwell, who then took off running.
Chadwell was eventually caught, and a bottle of Disaronno Amaretto was found on him.
According to police, Chadwell admitted to robbing the store and said he did so because he thought the liquor store wouldn’t press charges against him.
Trooper Baldwin was assisted by officers from the Peru Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.