PERU — A Peru man was seriously injured during a crash Thursday night involving a bicycle and a pickup truck in Miami County.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, Jacob Aulds, 35, Peru, was riding his bicycle westbound and approaching Chili Avenue when he failed to yield to traffic and pulled into the path of a northbound 2002 Dodge pickup truck driven by Robert Scott, 34, Peru.
Scott ended up striking the bicycle, the release stated, which subsequently threw Aulds to the ground.
Aulds was transported by ambulance to Dukes Hospital in Peru and then later flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in serious condition, the release noted. His current condition is still unknown at this time.
Scott was not injured in the incident, and the crash is still under investigation.
