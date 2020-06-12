Meet Tigger! This quiet feline is 2 years old and he has already been neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Tigger is shy and the type of cat that likes to do things on his terms. He does not care for much attention, does not mind other felines and prefers to have a nice and quiet space to hang out. The Kokomo Humane Society is currently closed to the public. However, if you are interested in adopting Tigger, you may email to schedule your appointment at kcatcafe@kokomohumane.org.
Pet of the Week June 12, 2020
