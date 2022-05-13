Solar panels installed at Douglass School

Rob McGill, Haiden Starks, Jay Sanders and Brett Ehrman from Huston Electric solar division install solar panels Tuesday at historic Douglass School.

The project is a partnership

with the NAACP, the local NAACP Kokomo Chapter and Douglass School as part of the civil rights organization’s Solar Equity Initiative, which aims to increase solar installations in communities of color. The organization made a $35,000 donation to help pay for the solar array. Officials are hoping the panels will offset a good chunk of the electrical needs of the building as it is being restored to be a museum.

Solar panels installed at Douglass School

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video

Recommended for you