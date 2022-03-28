• NAME: Tucker Platt
• SPORT: Baseball
• SCHOOL: IU Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: The Logansport product sparked the Cougars’ doubleheader sweep of Oakland City Friday with three run-scoring hits and four runs batted in. In the opener, Platt had an RBI single to plate IUK’s fifth run in an eventual 5-4 victory. In the closer, Platt hit a two-run single in the third inning and an RBI double in the fourth as IUK rolled to a 15-0 victory. He also scored twice in the second game.
