Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Cortney S. Widner, 31, 400 block of North Main Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Lori Lee Wisher, 61, 800 block of North McCann Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Bernard Clark, 45, 1500 block of North Jay Street, in the 900 block of North Korby Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:03 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Guy Harpe, 34, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on a hold for Tipton County.
Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Brendon Michael Croddy, 28, homeless, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for non-compliance, a warrant for escape and a warrant for public intoxication.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Robert Huffer, 26, 900 block of North Morrison Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Christopher Duncan, 22, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:28 p.m., officers arrested Johnathon Beatty, 33, 600 block of East Tate Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Dillman, 47, 800 block of East Gano Street, in the 2400 block of North Locke Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Ray Spradling, 46, Greentown, at the same location, on a Florida hold.
Thursday, 12:21 p.m., deputies arrested Gail Terrell-Leon Johnson, 30, 600 block of Bradford Circle, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for court violation.
Thursday, 2:38 p.m., deputies arrested Dariel Lamare Jones, 37, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., deputies arrested Paul Amos Huddleston, 40, New Castle, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-support of a dependent child.
Thursday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Allen Hillis, 40, Russiaville, at the same location, on a warrant for attachment.
Thursday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Gold, 62, 1400 block of North Bell Street, in the 1400 block of North Jay Street, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Friday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Everett Johnson, 52, 1500 block of North Lindsey Street, in the area of West Monroe and North Webster streets, on charges of false informing and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Roger Gilvin, 51, Kokomo, on a warrant for contempt.
Tuesday, 2:25 p.m., deputies arrested Bradly Wohlford, 22, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:14 p.m., officers arrested Antonio Douglas, 39, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a Michigan warrant.
Wednesday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Hakeem Rose, 19, Logansport, on two warrants for violation of probation.
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m., parole officers arrested Shannin Daugherty, 45, Logansport, on a parole violation.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Korlond Morgan, 21, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Rian Davenport, 26, Amboy, on a hold for Johnson County.
Thursday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Nicole Kineman, 27, South Bend, on a violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Steven Keefer, 21, 1600 block of Indiana 19, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Jami Stewart, 32, 200 block of East Second Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Thursday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Gabrielle Devivo, 28, 300 block of Harrison Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 4:55 p.m., deputies arrested Joel Grainger, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 8:24 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Shockey, 59, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, operator never licensed and counterfeiting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.