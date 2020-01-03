Arrests
Friday, Dec. 27, 1:03 p.m., deputies arrested Troy D. Moore, 25, Baxter Road, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for burglary.
Friday, Dec. 27, 3:19 p.m., deputies arrested Corey Allen Griggs, 35, South Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for burglary.
Friday, Dec. 27, 3:34 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Lee Spencer, 33, Havens Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, Dec. 27, 3:43 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Lee Spencer, 33, Havens Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, Dec. 27, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Eugene Ellis, 42, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Friday, Dec. 27, 5:58 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Kent Parker, 50, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, Dec. 27, 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Cassidy Lynn Taylor, 19, Virginia Avenue, in the area of Superior and Market streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, Dec. 27, 11:52 p.m., deputies arrested Leallen Ray Lovegrove, 32, Virginia Avenue, in the area of Savoy Drive and U.S. 31, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 12:35 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Allen Phillipson, 22, Indianapolis, in the area of Markland Avenue and Cooper Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 1:59 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley N. Holder, 34, Marsha Court, in the 1000 block of East Firmin Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Emily Nicole Bowlin, 29, McCann Street, in the 900 block of North McCann Street, on a warrant for theft.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 12:50 p.m., deputies arrested Robert D. Perry, 31, Morgan Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Dylan R. Carter, 20, Indianapolis, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Reese M. Hendershot, 19, unknown address, in Greentown, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 10:38 p.m., deputies arrested William A. Black, 35, unknown address, in the 4600 block of West 100 North, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and interference in reporting of a crime, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, Dec. 29, 10:44 p.m., deputies arrested Leonard Bernard Sims, 39, in Greentown, in the 13000 block of 300 South, on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., the theft of a tool box with hand tools, valued at $200, a backpack leaf blower, valued at $250, a Sawzall, valued at $100, and a weed eater, valued at $20, was reported in the 2400 block of North Jay Street.
Tuesday, 1:45 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Shaw, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 1:41 a.m., deputies arrested Haleigh Corn, 18, Greensburg, on charges of operating while intoxicated, residential entry, criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Lisa Summers, 45, Alexandria, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Karen Starkey, 58, Bunker Hill, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Wednesday, 3:41 a.m., officers arrested Lilly A. Duvall, 18, Atlanta, on a charge of illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
