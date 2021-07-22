Arrests
Tuesday, 1:17 a.m., deputies arrested Shaun Thomas Thieke, 32, 1600 block of South Market Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:44 a.m., deputies arrested Julie D. Riley, 42, 900 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Morgan Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:32 a.m., deputies arrested Jerry Lewis Gold, 63, 700 block of East Broadway Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Lee Thomas, 45, 1000 block of Cornell Road, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for criminal trespass.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph A. Edminster, 26, 1000 block of East Fischer Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Dustin Carter, 30, 500 block of South 950 West, at the HCJ, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Cooks, 66, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:25 p.m., deputies arrested Dena Conwell, 40, Greentown, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:47 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany N. Kellogg, 34, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, at the same location, on a Miami County hold.
Tuesday, 2:14 p.m., deputies arrested Lora Ann Delon, 46, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Tamela J. Oglageo, 57, 1000 block of Witherspoon Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of cocaine, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny Marie Beaver, 28, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., deputies arrested Charles Edwin Grisham, 69, 2400 block of Schick Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday, 8:54 p.m., deputies arrested Fredrick Jamar Gordon, 27, 1200 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Washington Street and Park Avenue, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 2:17 p.m., officers arrested Michael Dewey, 45, unknown address, in the area of Monroe and Washington streets, on two Wabash County warrants.
Wednesday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Michael Read, 46, 2000 block of Rollingstone Drive, in the 3600 block of North Reed Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., officers arrested Jodi Hicks, 25, 2100 block of South 300 East, in the 1400 block of North Webster Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Cedric Tyler, 33, 1200 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Derrick Love, 41, 1400 block of Conti Lane, in the 1500 block of South Main Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:40 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Breedlove, 56, 900 block of West State Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Tipton County Arrests
Wednesday, 2:23 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew D. Earnheart, 29, Windfall, on a sex offender registration violation and a sex offender violation-failure to possess a valid Indiana license or identification card.
Wednesday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Michael L. Neff, 32, Tipton, on a charge of theft by shoplifting with a prior conviction.
Wednesday, 10:34 p.m., officers arrested Samuel D. Carpenter, 37, Tipton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.