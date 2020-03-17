Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Deshawn Smith, 37, Marion, in the area of Touby Pike and Sycamore Street, on charges of confinement, a Level 5 felony, domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5 a.m., officers arrested Sarah K. Gittings, 38, 600 block of Southlea Drive, in the 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 1400 block of Styer Street, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Saturday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested David Edward Turner, 51, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Johney Lee McCray, 53, 700 block of North Dixon Road, at the same location, on charges of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, domestic battery causing serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Patricia Hadley, 55, 600 block of South Union Street, in the 900 block of Laguna Street, on a charge of battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:59 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Burns, 32, 1200 block of Teepee Drive, in the 1900 block of Northview Boulevard, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 3:43 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Stodgell, 26, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the 500 block of West Monroe Street, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Kelsey Ann Peleti, 22, 1800 block of Kensington on Berkley, in the 900 block of North Berkley Road, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 9:29 a.m., officers arrested Jordan Tyler Grimes, 34, 500 block of Reynolds Drive, at the same location, on a charge of aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 1:02 p.m., officers arrested Daryl Saul Logan, 33, 1100 block of East Monroe Street, in the 300 block of North Union Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested T. Dale Macy, 61, Tipton, in the 1600 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 3:42 p.m., officers arrested Thomas Lee Carrico, 48, 300 block of Mulberry Street, in the 1400 block of South Reed Road, on charges of confinement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., officers arrested Alexis M. Kershner, 24, unknown address, in the 700 block of West Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:44 p.m., officers arrested Richard I. Chaplin, 67, Phoeniz, Arizona, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on charges of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Paul Wayne Bradley, 49, 1000 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of West Lordeman Street, on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 4:23 a.m., officers arrested Keniyah Griffis, 19, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 2900 block of Joyce Drive, on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Saturday, 8:23 a.m., the theft of a Sony Playstation, valued at $400, a HP laptop, valued at $1,000, and a 75-inch LG television, valued at $2,500, was reported in the 1600 block of South Plate Street.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., the theft of a golf cart, a floor jack, cables and miscellaneous tools, valued altogether at $750, was reported in the 600 block of Rainbow Circle.
Sunday, 5:58 p.m., the theft of an reddish brown and white English Bulldog, valued at $2,800, and a black and white Huskey with blue eyes, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 3700 block of South Reed Road.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 10:13 a.m, deputies arrested David Kitts, 50, 400 block of West 14th Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Ronald Peters, 40, Martinsville, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Jones, 32, Ligonier, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Bellar, 26, Macy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Friday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Bellar, 27, 100 block of East Second Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Allen Lambert, 28, 200 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:44 a.m., deputies arrested Zandall R. Hopkins, 39, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 4:44 a.m., deputies arrested Regan R. Jones, 45, Anderson, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested Davey J. Mahaney, 66, Tipton, on a charge of battery.
Saturday, 3:32 a.m., officers arrested Toby L. Jones, 39, Tipton, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy D. McKinney, 36, Kokomo, on two Howard County warrants and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob A. Carrillo, 23, Elwood, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
