Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:24 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Mansfield, 28, 300 block of Coronada Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:35 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Jones, 40, 400 block of North Market Street, in the 500 block of West Spraker Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Dallas Milton, 28, 1900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, in the area of South Jay and East Sycamore streets, on a warrant for dealing a narcotic drug and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Destiny McClain, 21, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the 2900 block of South Washington Street, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Arnold Malone, 56, 1000 block of East Elm Street, in the area of North Locke and East Madison streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Bennavi Green, 41, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of West Walnut and North Philips streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested James Cummings, 52, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Adam Maynard, 27, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Superior Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, homeless, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11 p.m., officers arrested April Nice, 39, Denver, in the area of Council Ring and Arrowhead boulevards, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Dunlap, 37, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 400 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Fredrick Gordon, 26, 900 block of Danbury Drive, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Oaks, 27, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Theodore Stann, 26, 100 block of North Water Street, Peru, on two charges of possession of a legend drug and a charge each of dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Hughes, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Leech, 47, Marion, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Anderson, 33, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Royal, 38, Gas City, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Billy Holt, 52, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested John Childers, 41, Denver, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested David Coppernoll Jr., 39, Denver, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, unauthorized furnishing of an alcoholic beverage and sale of an alcoholic beverage without a permit.
Friday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Robert Scott, 46, 600 block of Woodburn Green Drive, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of a look-a-like, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Waldman, 37, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Madison and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Perry Reyes, 27, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Renee Shaw, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Tanisha Witt, 41, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Carpener, 48, Munfordville, Kentucky, on a Missouri hold.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pittman, 34, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Reed, 35, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested James Bellar, 33, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Jerald Pearson, 48, 3200 block of East 100 North, in the area of Jay and Tate streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Paul Washam, 39, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Houin, 37, Culver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Del T. Woods, 69, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Kerry E. Mike, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested R.K. Brescol, 32, Amboy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Kayla M. Swinford, 30, Tipton, on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Alexander N. Worthman, 19, Arcadia, on a charge of false informing.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Erica N. Stowers, 19, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct and false informing.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Tommy J. Roach, 28, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
