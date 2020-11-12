Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 5:01 p.m., deputies arrested Zane Zook, 27, 200 block of Wickersham Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a warrant for criminal recklessness and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Billy Andrew Green, 30, 6200 block of Jeff Court, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to remain at the scene of an accident and a warrant for false informing.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Bennavi Green, 41, 400 block of Rainbow Circle, in the area of West Walnut and North Philips streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:19 p.m., officers arrested James Cummings, 52, 1000 block of East Spraker Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Adam Maynard, 27, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Superior Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Shan Cox, 47, homeless, in the 1800 block of South Armstrong Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11 p.m., officers arrested April Nice, 39, Denver, in the area of Council Ring and Arrowhead boulevards, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license and possession of marijuana, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Douglas Dunlap, 37, 700 block of South Brandon Street, in the 400 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:20 p.m., officers arrested Fredrick Gordon, 26, 900 block of Danbury Drive, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Monday 11:39 a.m., officers arrested Deriq Watters, 32, 900 block of Mund Drive, in the area of South Jay Street and East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious felon, a Level 4 felony.
Monday, 11:57 a.m., officers arrested Shawn Brent, 41, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the area of North Dixon Road and West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, manufacturing or dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a firearm by a serious felon, a Level 4 felony, and maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., officers arrested Aubrey Coats, 42, Tipton, in the area of West Lincoln and Berkley roads, on a Miami County warrant.
Monday, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Thompson, 28, 600 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of South Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:44 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon L. Ward, 29, 1600 bock of Tooley Court, in the area of 300 East and 00 North South, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Abigail Maria Hammel, 22, 2800 block of North Locke Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two attachments.
Monday, 9:22 a.m., deputies arrested Alexis R. Johnson, 25, 1000 block of West Harrison Street, at the same location, on two warrants for conversion.
Monday, 9:25 a.m., deputies arrested Raymond Leroy Bitner, 47, 700 block of South Plate Street, at the HCC, on a Miami County hold.
Monday, 9:28 a.m., deputies arrested Alex Damion Burnett, 25, Muncie, in the 1000 block of West Harrison Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 11:14 a.m., deputies arrested Deborah Lynne Viars, 54, 300 block of North Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:11 p.m., deputies arrested Rachelle Rene Winchester, 48, 5700 block of Seneca Trail, at the HCJ, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 2:50 p.m., deputies arrested Donna R. Cope, 34, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:54 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory Joseph Myricks, 25, 500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Mabb, 32, 1600 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda K. Weir, 25, 700 block of South Webster Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a Hamilton County hold and charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Paula Marie Miller, 26, 200 block of North Market Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Zachary Todd Jones, 27, 600 block of North 950 East, in the area of Indiana 22 and 850 East, on a Lawrence County hold.
Tuesday, 9:38 a.m., officers arrested Bryan Lewis, 43, 600 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the area of Taylor and Ohio streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 21, 2300 block of Westdale Court, in the 1000 block of South Delphos Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6 a.m., officers arrested Cody Pelgen, 26, 1900 block of Hogan Drive, in the 1000 block of South Buckeye Street, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:15 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Anderson, 48, 800 block of Springwater Road, in the 1800 block of West Madison Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Martin, 31, 1400 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Wednesday, 5:33 p.m., officers arrested Cody Scott, 30, unknown address, in the 300 block of South 00 East West, on charges of possession of a scheduled drug and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Cody Oaks, 27, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:21 p.m., deputies arrested Theodore Stann, 26, 100 block of North Water Street, Peru, on two charges of possession of a legend drug and a charge each of dealing marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Hughes, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Leech, 47, Marion, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Anderson, 33, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Royal, 38, Gas City, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Billy Holt, 52, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested John Childers, 41, Denver, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested David Coppernoll Jr., 39, Denver, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, unauthorized furnishing of an alcoholic beverage and sale of an alcoholic beverage without a permit.
Friday, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Robert Scott, 46, 600 block of Woodburn Green Drive, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of a look-a-like, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Waldman, 37, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Madison and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Perry Reyes, 27, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Renee Shaw, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Tanisha Witt, 41, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Carpener, 48, Munfordville, Kentucky, on a Missouri hold.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pittman, 34, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Reed, 35, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested James Bellar, 33, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Jerald Pearson, 48, 3200 block of East 100 North, in the area of Jay and Tate streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Paul Washam, 39, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Houin, 37, Culver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Browning, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Stambaugh, 29, Fairmount, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested James B. Chadwell II, 41, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested David L. Ross, 30, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Anthwan L. Clark Jr., 27, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., deputies arrested Nicklas Bunch, 41, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on charges of attempted residential entry and battery.
Wednesday, 5:41 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Emerson, 34, 600 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Wednesday, 6:43 p.m., officers arrested Donald Peretti, 38, North Judson, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Bryce Stapleton, 20, Bunker Hill, on a charge of battery resulting in bodily injury.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Del T. Woods, 69, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Kerry E. Mike, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested R.K. Brescol, 32, Amboy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Kayla M. Swinford, 30, Tipton, on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Alexander N. Worthman, 19, Arcadia, on a charge of false informing.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Erica N. Stowers, 19, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct and false informing.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Tommy J. Roach, 28, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Tuesday, 5:48 p.m., officers arrested Beth A. Morris, 57, Tipton, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Wednesday, 4:12 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon D. Cox, 39, Orestes, on a warrant for failure to appear.
