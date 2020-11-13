Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Waters, 30, Russiaville, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Brian Davis, 40, 2700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:28 a.m., deputies arrested Arlene Louise Bowman, 57, 500 block of East Harrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance with controlled substances.
Wednesday, 5:14 a.m., deputies arrested Steven Ray France, 37, Marion, in the 500 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., deputies arrested Ernest Howell Benson, 41, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the area of Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 1:31 p.m., officers arrested Brandi Bradley, 40, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the 1300 block of South Main Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Zachary Stout, 27, 4200 block of Coventry Drive, in the area of 400 South and 200 West, on a charge of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., officers arrested Darren Jenkins, 55, 2400 block of North Jay Street, in the 200 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, Nov. 5, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery G. Hyde, 30, Goshen, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, Nov. 5 10:22 a.m., deputies arrested Quinton M. Doty, 25, Twelve Mile, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Friday, Nov. 6, 3:40 p.m., deputies arrested Courtney Hughes, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, Nov. 6, 9 p.m., officers arrested Phillip Leech, 47, Marion, on an unknown charge.
Friday Nov. 6,, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Anderson, 33, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday Nov. 6,, 10 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Royal, 38, Gas City, on an unknown charge.
Friday, Nov. 6, 10 p.m., officers arrested Billy Holt, 52, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Friday, Nov. 6, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested John Childers, 41, Denver, on a charge of maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, Nov. 6, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested David Coppernoll Jr., 39, Denver, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, unauthorized furnishing of an alcoholic beverage and sale of an alcoholic beverage without a permit.
Friday, Nov. 6, 11:16 p.m., officers arrested Robert Scott, 46, 600 block of Woodburn Green Drive, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of a scheduled drug, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of a look-a-like, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, Nov. 6, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Waldman, 37, 1000 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Madison and Locke streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Perry Reyes, 27, 1800 block of West Carter Street, in the 3100 block of North Washington Street, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:35 a.m., officers arrested Renee Shaw, 28, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Tanisha Witt, 41, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 1:49 p.m., deputies arrested Donald Carpener, 48, Munfordville, Kentucky, on a Missouri hold.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Michael Pittman, 34, 30 block of West Warren Street, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Reed, 35, Bunker Hill, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 5:14 p.m., officers arrested James Bellar, 33, 2400 block of South Wallick Road, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 2:23 a.m., officers arrested Jerald Pearson, 48, 3200 block of East 100 North, in the area of Jay and Tate streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony.
Sunday, 3:16 a.m., officers arrested Paul Washam, 39, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, in the 1400 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, domestic battery in the presence of a child and residential entry, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Nathan Houin, 37, Culver, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffery Browning, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Richard Stambaugh, 29, Fairmount, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested James B. Chadwell II, 41, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested David L. Ross, 30, Logansport, on an unknown charge.
Monday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Anthwan L. Clark Jr., 27, Lafayette, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., deputies arrested Nicklas Bunch, 41, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on charges of attempted residential entry and battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, Nov. 6, 12:23 p.m., deputies arrested Del T. Woods, 69, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., officers arrested Kerry E. Mike, 36, Kokomo, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Sunday, 4:53 p.m., officers arrested R.K. Brescol, 32, Amboy, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 5:22 p.m., deputies arrested Jerauld E. Wallace III, 31, Kokomo, on charges of domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 5:25 p.m., officers arrested Kayla M. Swinford, 30, Tipton, on charges of assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice, false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Alexander N. Worthman, 19, Arcadia, on a charge of false informing.
Sunday, 8:14 p.m., officers arrested Erica N. Stowers, 19, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct and false informing.
Sunday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Tommy J. Roach, 28, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
