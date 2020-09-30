Howard County
Arrests
Sunday, 8:49 a.m., officers arrested Daniel Bray Jr., 34, 2400 block of North Washington Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of voluntary manslaughter, a Level 2 felony, reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:40 p.m., officers arrested Brenden Rostron, 41, 2700 block of Bridgestone Circle, at the same location, on a warrant for theft.
Sunday, 5:49 p.m., officers arrested Nickalus Snay, 25, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 2600 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Nathaniel Richardson, 54, 1900 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:54 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Bitzell, 31, Greentown, in the 5100 block of Clinton Drive, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 7:41 a.m., officers arrested Brittany Smith, 24, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Richard Malone, 33, Gulfport, Mississippi, in the 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Monday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Elijah Ramsey, 29, 400 block of North Walnut Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Monday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Maxwell Wolner, 35, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 500 block of Elk Drive, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:09 p.m., officers arrested Emily Canady, 36, 2400 block of North Armstrong Street, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 5:13 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Acord, 29, Cutler, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 6:55 p.m., officers arrested Bernard Grayer Jr., 27, 1700 block of Berkley Square, in the 1900 block of East Markland, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of theft and false reporting, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 8:59 p.m., officers arrested Mario Long, 47, 900 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on two warrants for petition to revoke, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for felony arrest, as well as charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Shannon Moore, 34, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Williams, 35, 900 block of Rainbow Circle, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:49 a.m., deputies arrested David Wayne Turner, 41, 1200 block of West Jackson Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 9:16 a.m., deputies arrested James Jeffrey White, 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, at the HCC, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah K. Snapp, 29, 1800 block of Cricket Hill, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:01 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Adair, 57, 5700 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:25 a.m., officers arrested Max Arvin, 42, 1900 block of East Carter Street, in the 900 block of Belvedere Drive, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Tuesday, 9:16 a.m., officers arrested Tanava Dickerson, 37, 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, in the 1200 block of North Lindsay Street, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph G. Harpe, 34, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:56 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, 1300 block of North Market Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:01 a.m., officers arrested Blake Groleau, 19, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Spraker Street, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 4:43 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Bitner, 46, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:19 p.m., officers arrested Therese Quin, 59, 2100 block of North Paw Paw Pike, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 12:02 a.m., officers arrested Shane Tucker, 30, Elkhart, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Destiny Hann, 28, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.
Monday, 5:17 p.m., officers arrested John Pernell, 41, Churubusco, on a Whitley County warrant and charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 4:22 p.m., deputies arrested Danella R. Rousculp, 39, South Bend, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, failure to stop after an accident, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 12:24 a.m., deputies arrested Marcus D. J. Stone, 20, Elwood, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 1:56 a.m., deputies arrested Julian T. Duke, 35, Noblesville, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, reckless driving at an unreasonable speed and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 1:04 a.m., deputies arrested Miguel S. Gomez, 52, Windfall, on charges of possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Monday, 2:01 p.m., deputies arrested Luke E. Allee, 23, Sharpsville, on a warrant for failure to appear.
