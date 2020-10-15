Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 5:43 a.m., deputies arrested Tomas A. Fischer, 38, 4700 block of North 500 West, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Cantu, 34, Peru, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Cheyse A. Swain, 28, Lafayette, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Kavaurie Elliot Johns, 20, 1500 block of South Goyer Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for armed robbery, a warrant for criminal confinement and a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Friday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Lewis Coulbern, 51, 2400 block of North Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16.
Friday, 9:41 p.m., deputies arrested Blake Steven Bowley, 30, 1500 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for interfering in reporting a crime.
Saturday, 3:55 a.m., deputies arrested Bruce Julian Liggin, 28, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:20 a.m., deputies arrested Adam Joseph Beheler, 36, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2100 block of South 300 East, on a warrant for domestic battery with a prior conviction and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Benjamin Titus, 35, 1500 block of West Walnut Street, in the 1000 block of Nottingham Lane, on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 8:01 p.m., deputies arrested William Allen Jenks, 49, 900 block of Crescent Lane, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
Sunday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Rolland Lee Roberts, 47, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the 900 block of Crescent Lane, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:54 p.m., deputies arrested Shana Nicole Turner, 27, 1200 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the 2000 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape, as well as a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:04 p.m., deputies arrested Samantha Rose Mayer, 27, Amboy, in the 2000 block of South Reed Road, on a hold for Cass County and a charge of identity deception, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 4:37 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Matthew Stafford, 43, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 3000 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., officers arrested Philip Williams, 19, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Tuesday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Leigh Ross, 37, Walton, in the 2000 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of refusal to identify and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 3:34 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Abney, 46, 2000 block of Rhul Road, in the 1100 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Stanley Martinez, 57, homeless, in the 300 block of West Mulberry Street, on a warrant for battery and a charge of possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:19 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Harris, 30, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of East Murden and South Ohio streets, on charges of theft and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Plunkett, 18, Flora, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled drug and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:19 a.m., officers arrested Austin Dill, 19, 2000 block of Wesmar Court, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled drug and minor possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Reece Ayres, 19, 200 block of Magnolia Drive, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and minor possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Dion Jones, 35, 400 block of East Walnut Street, in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Matthew Barnes, 42, 5500 block of North 100 East, on an out-of-county hold.
Tuesday, 1:08 a.m., officers arrested Patricia Leazenby, 45, 1300 block of Donaldson Avenue, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Friday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested William L. Bandy, 51, Tell City, on a warrant for burglary and charges of burglary, residential entry and theft.
Friday, 2:37 p.m., deputies arrested Boyd B. Long III, 31, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:42 p.m., deputies arrested John A. Bielak, 27, Hebron, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 6:28 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen P. Harlow, 31, Windfall, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Michael J. Lipp, 58, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested William C. Sharkey, 23, Tipton, on charges of intimidation, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 5:24 p.m., deputies arrested Heather N. Spray, 34, Tipton, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
Sunday, 5:24 p.m., deputies arrested Derek M. Dane, 34, Tipton, on a Howard County warrant and charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and dealing paraphernalia.
